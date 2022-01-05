Delano Police revise procedures in response to COVID

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department revised its procedures in response to COVID including only having officers field dispatched to life-threatening incidents and crimes in progress, according to a letter posted on their Facebook page.

Other procedures according to the letter that Delano Police will follow until March 1:

For calls that are not life-threatening or a crime in progress, either officers or a Community Service Officer will handle the call over the phone.

The front lobby of police headquarters will be closed to the public.

All police-related community events are canceled.

A modified caller query screening process will be used so dispatchers can determine the response for each call. Police advise to have patience when calling.

Residents are encouraged to call Delano Police's non-emergency number at 661-721-3377 for non-emergencies and for general questions.

Delano Police say they've made these decisions "out of an abundance of caution" and to ensure the safety of the community and department employees.