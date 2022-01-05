Delano Police revise procedures in response to COVID

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department revised its procedures in response to COVID including only having officers field dispatched to life-threatening incidents and crimes in progress, according to a letter posted on their Facebook page.
Other procedures according to the letter that Delano Police will follow until March 1:
- For calls that are not life-threatening or a crime in progress, either officers or a Community Service Officer will handle the call over the phone.
- The front lobby of police headquarters will be closed to the public.
- All police-related community events are canceled.
- A modified caller query screening process will be used so dispatchers can determine the response for each call. Police advise to have patience when calling.
- Residents are encouraged to call Delano Police's non-emergency number at 661-721-3377 for non-emergencies and for general questions.
Delano Police say they've made these decisions "out of an abundance of caution" and to ensure the safety of the community and department employees.