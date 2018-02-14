Delano Police seek subject who they say stole from Big 5 Sporting Goods

DELANO, Calif. - The Delano Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a subject wanted for allegedly stealing from a Big 5 Sporting Goods store.

The incident took place on Jan. 25th around 6:30 p.m. at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store located in the 700 block of Wollomes Ave.

The person who reported the incident told police the man walked into the store, picked up several clothing items and then simply walked out of the store without paying for them.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around the age of 35, wearing black "scrub" like clothing, according to Delano Police Department. The man was seen leaving the area in a Silver compact vehicle.

If you recognize the subject you are asked to contact the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3369.