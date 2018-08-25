Delays expected for high school football games following traffic delays from fatal shooting

Kelly Broderick
6:33 PM, Aug 24, 2018
6:58 PM, Aug 24, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The following high school football games have been delayed due to traffic from the officer involved shooting near Merle Haggard Drive.

Shafter-Highland, Central Valley Christian - BCHS and Selma-Independence are all expected to have a delay of 30 minutes or less.

