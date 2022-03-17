Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Department of Corrections investigating Wasco inmate's death

Inmate death is being investigated at Wasco State Prison
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC News Image
Inmate death is being investigated at Wasco State Prison
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 12:26:16-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — California Department of Corrections Investigative Services Unit is investigating the death of an inmate in Wasco who was found dead in his cell March 15th.

Scott James Gunter, 59, of Wasco, was found unresponsive and after efforts to revive him failed, was declared dead at the scene.

A examination will be performed to determine the case and manner of Gunter's death, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!