Department of Corrections investigating Wasco inmate's death

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — California Department of Corrections Investigative Services Unit is investigating the death of an inmate in Wasco who was found dead in his cell March 15th.

Scott James Gunter, 59, of Wasco, was found unresponsive and after efforts to revive him failed, was declared dead at the scene.

A examination will be performed to determine the case and manner of Gunter's death, said the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be update as more information becomes available.