Department of Corrections officials searching for inmate who escaped from Bakersfield re-entry facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are searching for an inmate who escaped Sunday from a Bakersfield re-entry facility.

Officials say Andres Carrera, 28, was discovered missing after 10:30 a.m. and an emergency count found he wasn't at the Bakersfield facility.

Carrera 28, is a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 188 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Carrera was serving a two year and eight month sentence for buying/receiving a stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment as a second striker and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, said CDCR.

He was scheduled to be released in June 2023.

Anyone who sees Carrera or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.