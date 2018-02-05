Deputies seize two handguns and ammunition during call about people tagging a wall

3:49 PM, Feb 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Deputies from the Rosamond Substation seized two handguns and arrested five subjects on Thursday after receiving a call about people tagging a wall on 20th Street West.

When a deputy arrived around 5 p.m. two juveniles and three adults were near some fresh tagging in an alley. The deputy started talking to them and learned that one of them had a handgun.

The five subjects were detained until backup got there. During the investigation they found a second handgun and a box of ammunition.

The two juveniles were arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall. The three adults were arrested and booked into Mojave Jail.

Deputies seized both firearms and the ammunition.

