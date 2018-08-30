Deputy car shot at in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. - SWAT officers were called out Wednesday night after a KCSO deputy vehicle was shot at.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 29 in Rosamond. The deputy was driving down Dinkey Avenue when someone shot at and hit the vehicle.

The SWAT team was called out, but not needed. A suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.