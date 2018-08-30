Deputy car shot at in Rosamond

Fair
HI: 89°
LO: 63°
ROSAMOND, Calif. - SWAT officers were called out Wednesday night after a KCSO deputy vehicle was shot at.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 29 in Rosamond. The deputy was driving down Dinkey Avenue when someone shot at and hit the vehicle.
The SWAT team was called out, but not needed. A suspect was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported. The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.
Bakersfield High School is honoring a veteran and BHS graduate after his remains were found off the coast of Vietnam 52 years after he went missing.
SWAT officers were called out Wednesday night after a KCSO deputy vehicle was shot at.
The American Civil Liberties Union is opening a Bakersfield office to focus on immigrant rights and policing issues in Kern County.
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano looks back at the top 5 fan favorites according to you.