Deputy car shot at in Rosamond

Sydney Isenberg
12:38 PM, Aug 30, 2018
kcso | deputy | swat | rosamond | dinkey ave
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROSAMOND, Calif. - SWAT officers were called out Wednesday night after a KCSO deputy vehicle was shot at.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 29 in Rosamond. The deputy was driving down Dinkey Avenue when someone shot at and hit the vehicle.

The SWAT team was called out, but not needed. A suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News