Deputy shoots sword-wielding man at Rosamond mobile home park

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at the Desert Oasis Mobile Estates on 15th Street West in Rosamond on August 3.

Deputies responded to the location for a peace disturbance. Investigators say Joshua Dribin, 22, confronted a deputy while armed with a sword, leading to the shooting.

Dribin suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at the scene, and taken to a hospital.

He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and resisting, exhibiting a deadly weapon to resist arrest, and attempted murder of a peace officer.

No deputies or other civilians were hurt. Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, which will be reviewed by the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

