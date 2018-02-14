Derek, David Carr to take the stage for 'Inside the Huddle' event in Fresno

Fans of the Silver & Black can get a first-hand live look from Bakersfield's own Derek Carr as he and his brother, former NFLer and current NFL Network analyst, David Carr are set to take the stage in Fresno.

According to our ABC affiliate in Fresno, ABC30, the Carrs will participate in what's being called "Inside the Huddle" on Saturday at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno. The event is set to start at 7 p.m.

The Carr brothers will be joined on stage by ABC30 sports director Tommy Tran, who will serve as the event's emcee and will interview Derek and David.

According to ABC30, the brothers will "break down and analyze the top 5 plays for the Raiders' 2017 season".

There will be a raffle, which will see four people win signed #4 Derek Carr jerseys.



Tickets for the event are $40 and can be purchased through TicketMaster.

All proceeds will benefit Valley Children's Hospital.