Designer clothes at bargain prices for Dress for Success sale

Johana Restrepo
9:35 AM, Apr 3, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Women looking to pick up designer clothes at bargain prices will have their chance at the Dress for Success sale that kicks off on Tuesday.

Many of the clothes available will still have tags on them. The organization says Bakersfield has been very generous about donating quality clothing for its clients.

The organization holds sales to get ready for seasonal changes and make some room in their space.

Customers can stock up on spring and summer dresses for $5, suits for $10 and purses and shoes will also be for sale.

The sale starts on Tuesday and ends on Friday.

