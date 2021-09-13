Despite recent Gulf Coast storms, gas prices continue to trend down

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Recent storms in the Gulf Coast didn't have a negative impact on gas as prices at the pump continue to show a downward turn.

According to GasBuddy, the price of gas at the pump have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon. That means you will be paying around $4.22 per gallon at the pump. That is based on a survey of 300 stations in Bakersfield. The price of gas in the city is 9.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and $1.14 per gallon higher than this time last year.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Bakersfield is priced at $3.45 per gallon as of Monday while the most expensive is $4.84. The lowest price in the state today is $3.49 per gallon while the highest is $5.44.

Historical gasoline prices in Bakersfield and the national average going back ten years:

September 13, 2020: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

September 13, 2019: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 13, 2018: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 13, 2017: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

September 13, 2016: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 13, 2015: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

September 13, 2014: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

September 13, 2013: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

September 13, 2012: $4.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

September 13, 2011: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)



The national average price per gallon of gasoline is $3.15. That's down 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week and 2.8 cents lower than a month ago. However, it is still 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"Sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida have helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states from where they were a week ago. But with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While Nicholas would appear to be a minor storm, we could see a deluge of water - the same issue that caused some significant damage in Ida's wake to refineries in Louisiana. Combined with the earlier storm, Nicholas could make things more challenging. However, as gasoline demand has now fallen for four straight weeks, there is more breathing room even if some capacity does temporarily go offline. It's too early to tell, clearly, but motorists should be aware."