Details of confidential settlement in the killing of police informant discussed in closed session

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The City Council discussed in a closed session a confidential settlement in the 2013 killing of Jorge Ramirez Junior, an unarmed man killed by police while working as an informant.

The Council voted six to zero "to give the city attorney direction," and would not clarify what that meant.

Inconsistency and claims of police corruption have surrounded Ramirez's death. He was shot and killed in 2013 outside the four points Sheraton Hotel on California Avenue.

Former BPD Chief Greg Williamson said Ramirez was leading officers to fugitive parolee Justin Harger. What happens after that is unclear and the city later denied he worked as an informant because there was no paperwork to prove it.

It later became known that former BPD detectives Damacio Diaz and Patrick Mara were working with Ramirez off the books.

The Ramirez family filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city and eight officers, including Mara and Diaz.