Detour notice; all I-5 south bound lanes closed Sunday night due to mudslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A major road closure impacting those expected to drive down the Grapevine Sunday night. All southbound lanes of the I-5 will close from Vista del Lago Road and Templin Highway starting at 11p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The closure comes as a result of a mudslide earlier in the week that broke off side of the road on south bound I-5.

The closure also took place Saturday night where according to Caltrans District 7, workers were drilling through pavement and lowering steel beams down 50 feet to repair and protect against any further landslide damage.

Southbound traffic will have to detour east to Highway 138 and south on highway 14 to southbound I-5.