Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

DEVELOPING: Parking lot shooting at east Bakersfield Walmart leaves at least one person injured

When Bakersfield Police asked the injured man what happened, he claimed to have randomly started bleeding.
First responders at east Bakersfield Walmart
23ABC
First responders at east Bakersfield Walmart
Posted at 10:38 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 02:05:25-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Around 6:45 pm on Thursday, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots at the Walmart on Mall View Road in Bakersfield. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to our 23ABC News Team members at the scene, when officers asked the man what happened, he was uncooperative and told them that he had just randomly started bleeding.

This is a developing story. Stay connected to 23ABC on the air and online for the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Find Out How to Donate Today