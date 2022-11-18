DEVELOPING: Parking lot shooting at east Bakersfield Walmart leaves at least one person injured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Around 6:45 pm on Thursday, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call about gunshots at the Walmart on Mall View Road in Bakersfield. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to our 23ABC News Team members at the scene, when officers asked the man what happened, he was uncooperative and told them that he had just randomly started bleeding.

