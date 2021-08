BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield chapter of the Devil Pups will be holding its recognition and awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The ceremony will feature Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood as a guest speaker.

The Devil Pups are a youth training group that helpings high school students prepare for Marine Corps.

The ceremony will take place at the Larry Reider Education Center, 2000 K St.