Dia De Los Muertos at the Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Annual Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event is Sunday, November 4, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. held at the Kern County Museum (Pioneer Village) on 3801 Chester Ave Bakersfield CA 93301.

It's a time to honor the memories of loved ones lost and to remember the good times through food, dancing, arts and crafts and activities.

Ticket Information:

$6 = Advanced (General Admission online - plus service charge)

$20 = Advanced Family 4-Pack (Online Purchase ONLY - plus service charge)

*Children 5 & Under = FREE!



$7= Day of Event (General Admission)

Tickets are non-refundable and the event happens rain or shine.







