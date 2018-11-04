Dia De Los Muertos at the Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Annual Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event is Sunday, November 4, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. held at the Kern County Museum (Pioneer Village) on 3801 Chester Ave Bakersfield CA 93301.
It's a time to honor the memories of loved ones lost and to remember the good times through food, dancing, arts and crafts and activities.
Ticket Information:
$6 = Advanced (General Admission online - plus service charge)
$20 = Advanced Family 4-Pack (Online Purchase ONLY - plus service charge)
*Children 5 & Under = FREE!
$7= Day of Event (General Admission)
*Children 5 & Under = FREE!
Tickets are non-refundable and the event happens rain or shine.