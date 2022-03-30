Did a 23ABC viewer's Ring camera capture UFO on video in Southwest Bakersfield?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 23ABC viewer from Southwest Bakersfield sent us a video of an unknown object flying through the sky.

Bakersfield resident Tim Harvey sent us video from his Ring camera. He lives in the Haggin Oaks area off of Ming Avenue and Versailles Drive and he says that the object descended from the south beyond the trees.

In the video, the object whips through the sky in an instant leaving a trail of some kind.

The Bakersfield Police Department and the UFO Research Center has been alerted and both are stumped by the video.