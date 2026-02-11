Diesel fuel traces found in Lerdo Detention Facilities water well, prompting temporary advisory

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Samples from one of two wells serving the Lerdo Detention Facilities have shown traces of diesel fuel, according to the State Water Resources Control Board.

The Sheriff's Office has issued a temporary water advisory for the facilities, and the water system is now investigating the source of the contamination.

As part of an ongoing maintenance project, the State Water Resources Control Board has recommended using an alternative drinking water supply out of an abundance of caution.

Effective immediately, tap water inside the facilities will not be used for drinking purposes.

Officials say drinkable water is being provided throughout the jail, and water coolers have been distributed to all housing units.

The Sheriff's Office says it is working with regulatory agencies to complete maintenance and conduct water quality testing. Updates are expected once the water is confirmed safe for normal use.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

