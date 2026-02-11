Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Diesel fuel traces found in Lerdo Detention Facilities water well, prompting temporary advisory

Kern County Sheriff's Office issues temporary water advisory while contamination source is investigated by water system
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Water not safe to drink at Lerdo Jail
Posted

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Samples from one of two wells serving the Lerdo Detention Facilities have shown traces of diesel fuel, according to the State Water Resources Control Board.

The Sheriff's Office has issued a temporary water advisory for the facilities, and the water system is now investigating the source of the contamination.

As part of an ongoing maintenance project, the State Water Resources Control Board has recommended using an alternative drinking water supply out of an abundance of caution.

Effective immediately, tap water inside the facilities will not be used for drinking purposes.

Officials say drinkable water is being provided throughout the jail, and water coolers have been distributed to all housing units.

The Sheriff's Office says it is working with regulatory agencies to complete maintenance and conduct water quality testing. Updates are expected once the water is confirmed safe for normal use.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Mostly Sunny

68° / 43°

2%

Thursday

02/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 42°

7%

Friday

02/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 42°

7%

Saturday

02/14/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 47°

3%

Sunday

02/15/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

67° / 49°

4%

Monday

02/16/2026

Rain

59° / 46°

71%

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Light Rain

56° / 40°

65%

Wednesday

02/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

53° / 40°

24%