Dignity Health holds two hiring events in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health held hiring events at Memorial and Mercy Hospitals on Wednesday and Thursday. According to Mercy Hospital Director of Human Resources Michael Fanselau, they’re looking for fill multiple positions.

“We’re definitely interested in nurses, both casual/per diem, full-time/part-time, clinical life scientists, respiratory therapists, sometimes imaging positions, radiology tech and various radiology modalities,” said Fanselau.

For those who are interested but could not attend the hiring events, there are still opportunities to apply, as Fanselau said there are still many positions to fill.

Those interested are asked to visit CommonSpirit Health’s careers page to search and apply for available positions.