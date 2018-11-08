Dignity Health Memorial Hospital receives 'A' for patient safety

Sydney Isenberg
10:37 AM, Nov 8, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dignity Health Memorial Hospital received an 'A' for patient safety in The Leapfrog Group's Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade.

The grade focuses on patient safety and safety standards. Memorial Hospital was one of 855 hospitals across the U.S. to receive an 'A'.

Dignity Health Memorial Hospital is located on 34th Street in Central Bakersfield.

