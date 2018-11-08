Dignity Health Memorial Hospital receives 'A' for patient safety

Haze
HI: 70°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dignity Health Memorial Hospital received an 'A' for patient safety in The Leapfrog Group's Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade.
The grade focuses on patient safety and safety standards. Memorial Hospital was one of 855 hospitals across the U.S. to receive an 'A'.
Dignity Health Memorial Hospital is located on 34th Street in Central Bakersfield.
Cars of all makes, models, and years were front and center at the 2018 Fall Fling Car Show.
Teens Helping Teens is hosting a baby supply drive.
A vigil is scheduled to be held for the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting.