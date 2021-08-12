Dignity Health to require employee, staff COVID vaccinations at its hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health announced Thursday that it will require all of its employees and who provide care at its three hospitals in Bakersfield to be vaccinated against COVID by Sept. 30.

The three hospitals are Bakersfield Memorial, Mercy and Mercy Southwest.

"As healthcare providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in the community," read a statement on Dignity Health's website. "Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. Medical and religious exemptions will be available to those who qualify."