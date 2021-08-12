Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Dignity Health to require employee, staff COVID vaccinations at its hospitals

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 2:17 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 17:31:59-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health announced Thursday that it will require all of its employees and who provide care at its three hospitals in Bakersfield to be vaccinated against COVID by Sept. 30.

The three hospitals are Bakersfield Memorial, Mercy and Mercy Southwest.

"As healthcare providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in the community," read a statement on Dignity Health's website. "Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. Medical and religious exemptions will be available to those who qualify."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!