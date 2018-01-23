Dignity Health’s Mercy & Memorial Hospitals are joining the Great Kindness Challenge.

The Great Kindness Challenge, developed by non-profit Kids for Peace, aims to create a culture of kindness in elementary, middle, and high schools worldwide.

Students will be performing kind acts and working on activities that educate and promote kindness all week to help spread the message.

The Great Kindness Challenge events taking place today are listed below:

Hort Elementary: 2301 Park Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93306

Tuesday 1/23 @10:30am—11:30am-- “ Get Well Cards”- students will create ‘Get Well’ cards that will in turn be distributed to local hospital patients.

William B. Bimat: 8600 Northshore Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93312

Tuesday 1/23 @10:30am—11:15am “Letters of Encouragement” – students will create encouraging letters that will be distributed to cancer patients receiving treatment at CBCC.

McKinley Elementary: 601 4th St, Bakersfield, CA 9330