BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fox Theater is partnering up with three local restaurants for a unique dinning experience. The "A Night Downtown Dinner Special" will feature discount and deals for movie ticket holders.

For each of the Cults & Classics and Flix movie ticket holders, movie goers will receive specials and discounts from downtown restaurants: The Padre Hotel, Sandrini’s and The Mark. Just show your movie tickets to your server to redeem the specials.



A The Padre Hotel – Receive (1) free Brimstone appetizer with your dinner or enjoy a special 3 course meal at Belvedere Room on movie nights.

Sandrini’s – Receive 15% of your dinner bill.

The Mark –Dinner Special – check out their website for more details.

