Disney announces $1 million donation to Boys and Girls Club due to Black Panther success

Johana Restrepo
4:03 PM, Feb 26, 2018
Walt Disney Pictures / "Black Panther"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Before this weekend, only three movies had ever topped $100 million at the U.S. box office in their second weekend in theaters.

The release of Black Panther has brought that number up to four.

Today Disney announced that in honor of that record-breaking success they're donating a million dollars to the Boys and Girls Club of America to help support science, technology, engineering and math education.

With $108 million this weekend, Marvel's Black Panther joins the First Avengers, Jurassic World and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in that exclusive club.

It's made $400 million in its first 10 days.

 

