Disney Junior Miss Reporter at Disney on Ice

Kelly Broderick
3:10 PM, Nov 13, 2018

On Thursday, November 8, the Disney Junior Miss Reporter winner was able to interview a skater from Disney on Ice.

KERO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Thursday, November 8, the winner of Disney's Junior Miss Reporter was able to head down to Rabobank Arena to receive her grand prize.

She won 4 tickets to Disney on Ice and was able to interview Aladdin from Disney on Ice!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News