Display your art at Tehachapi's newest medical center

Tehachapi, Calif. - Calling all artists! The deadline to submit your artwork for display at the new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is fast approaching. Artists have until June 15 to send in their submissions.

The Art of Healing Committee at AHTV is asking for photographs, paintings and sculptures to go inside and outside the facility. They hope that with this submission process they can compile a database to purchase artwork both now and in the future.

Adventist heath says submissions may include:

Exterior: Sculpture is needed for the medical center's garden, along walkways and in other outdoor areas by artist who specialize in the creation of metal, stone, wood, glass, kinetic or alternative media that will withstand wind and weather.

Interior: Photos and fine art wall pieces in all mediums may be submitted. Frames may or may not be included as the art may be reframed; items are limited to 20 pounds. Size is not restricted; in fact, large-scale art is encouraged. If necessary, the committee has the capability of scanning and reproducing art onto canvas, watercolor paper, metal or acrylic. Small images are also encouraged.

Entires must be submitted at www.judgify.me/artsubmission. It must include three mandatory samples of art and the artist's combined biography or resume.

AHTV says once their database has been established they will be contacting artists they feel best fit with the Art of Healing vision they are creating for the new hospital.