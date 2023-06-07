District 1 supervisor gives update on Northeast Kern County road work, trash tax

Kern County District 1 Supervisor Phillip Peters has released a district update to share information about the current state of Northeast Kern County.

The supervisor's letter touches on issues relevant to Kern County residents, including the state of roads, highways, and pedestrian infrastructure in District 1 following the winter's storms and continuing into the summer as the Kern River continues to have an increased impact.

Peters also talks about issues relating to the new trash tax law and increase, mentioning the specific concerns of Eastern Kern residents, as well as how the state's plans to consolidate courthouses and redirect legal resources in Eastern Kern is likely to impact residents' access to justice.

READ SUPERVISOR PETERS' FULL LETTER: