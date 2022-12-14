District 3's Mike Maggard honored in final Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tuesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting was the last for District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard who is retiring. He served the city of Bakersfield and Kern County for 30 years as a school board member, a city council member, and a board supervisor.

Maggard spoke to 23ABC last week and said what brought him the most satisfaction working as an elected official.

"What I mostly will miss is the people that I serve. Because they have been wonderful to me. And I've learned how to listen when they're upset. How to try to assuage their fears or their concerns. And then try to do something for them."

Maggard was honored during Tuesday's meeting as his fellow supervisors discussed his history in the city of Bakersfield.

Jeff Flores is expected to take over as District 3 supervisor.