District 5 Parks and Recreation commissioner seeking help from board of supervisors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some people think Kern County parks are falling into disrepair and becoming unsafe. Supervisors have heard from community members calling for improved security and maintenance at these parks.

A park with potential. That's how the county's District 5 park and recreation commissioner describes Belle Terrace Park while voicing concerns over the lack of bathrooms and running water.

23ABC News

“We look to take time and spend time with our families at parks but yet we don’t have what we need to stay at a party very long at all. Things that people are expecting in other areas we just don’t have,” said District 5 Parks and Recreation Commissioner Ucedrah Osby.

Things such as operating bathrooms, playing fields, and running water that Osby says Belle Terrace Park does not have.

Eddy Laine a member of the executive committee of the Sierra Club agrees that the park needs work.

23ABC News

“The only reason there are even port-a-potties in the other portion of the park is because the commission advocated for them. Here we were a year and a half ago or more asking that funds be targeted for those districts with disadvantaged communities, and minority communities. This is a result today.”

Laine says he believes everybody should have equal access to the park.

According to the county, fiscal 2022 to 2023 budgeted capital improvement projects for District 5 consisted of grants to improve area parks. However, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop says while the county continues to take a strong approach to the operation and maintenance of the parks all parks are different.

“There is a whole host of different things in parks, a range of different infrastructure. If wiring is pulled out we get it on the list and we go out and that is how we battle it. Meanwhile, we’re trying to do the best we can with our law enforcement. “

Alsop says while the county is taking great steps forward when it comes to repairing district parks he believes there is still work to be done.