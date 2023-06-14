District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez honors high school students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez honored three high school students during the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. They not only graduated high school this spring but also earned a degree from Bakersfield College.

This is due to a program that allows members of the Kern High School District to be dual-enrolled in college courses.

Perez hopes this pushes more local high school students to strive to enroll in the program in order to achieve both a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree.

For more information on the program, you can visit the Bakersfield College website.