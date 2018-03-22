BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County's District Attorney is stunned that a Kern County judge reduced the charges in a hit and run case.

John Giumarra III, who comes from a well-known local farming family, received reduced charges yesterday in the case where he hit and killed a bicyclist while driving drunk last year.

Giumarra was facing a felony and misdemeanor charge, but yesterday he pleaded no contest to the reduced three misdemeanors. That means instead of facing a year in jail he could be sentenced to 90 days, which he might not have to serve in jail.

Kern County District Attorney, Lisa Green, said, "I'm very upset that the judge reduced the charge prior to hearing any evidence in the case. I have actually, I was unaware of that happening at this stage of the case."

In January 2017, Giumarra hit and killed 32-year-old Angela Holder while driving drunk in his SUV. Despite Giumarra being drunk, District Attorney Lisa Green said Giumarra was not at fault in Holder's death because Holder was also under the influences of drugs, wearing dark clothing at night and illegally crossed into the path of Giumarra's vehicle.

Tuesday, Judge Judith Dulcich reduced Giumarra's charges from one felony hit and run and one misdemeanor DUI, to three misdemeanors going against the district attorney's wishes.

District Attorney Green said, "In this case he did not remain at the scene. Did not try to render aid. So he was charged with a felony because in the end this individual did, did die."

This is not Giumarra's first run in with the law. Public records show he was also charged with a DUI in 1987, which he plead guilty to an expired charge. He had a drunk disorderly conduct charge dismissed in 2014. And plead to a wet reckless in leu of a DUI, which he received three years probation and a fine in 2015.

With Giumarra still being on probation, District Attorney Green was hoping for their day in court.

"You hope that people would learn from their mistakes. And I hope Mr. Giumarra has learned from his mistakes. Instead of getting behind the wheel of a car, just stay home, Uber," said District Attorney Green

Wednesday Giumarra's lawyer, Jeremy Brehmer, said they'll comment after the April 3rd sentencing. Giumarra has spent less than a day in jail in this case, because he bailed out shortly after his arrest.

We also reached out to Judge Dulcich's office and we have not heard back as of news time.