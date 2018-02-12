District Attorney's office clears Shafter officer who shot half-naked man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The officer who shot a half-naked man at a Shafter gas station in September 2016 has been cleared by the District Attorney's office and will not face charges.

The District Attorney's office investigative team said that Shafter officer Eric Diaz was justified in shooting Oscar Ponce.

Ponce was reportedly washing himself at the gas station before officers arrived. The investigation found Diaz was told by other officers that Ponce had a knife and then Ponce rammed his truck at Diaz.

That's when Diaz opened fire and hit Ponce in the hand.

It was later determined that Ponce had meth in his system and was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Last week Ponce was sentenced to three years in prison.