District issues warning as high pressure system brings warm weather, but bad air quality

10:52 PM, Jan 31, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The district issued a warning due to a  strong-high pressure system off the coast of California that is limiting air flow and bringing bad air quality.

“Unfortunately, these stagnant conditions may cause high concentrations of particulate pollution in our region,” Jon Klassen, District Air Quality Analysis Manager said.

While pressure systems like this bring warm weather, they recommend people stay indoors until conditions improve.

