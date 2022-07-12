Diversion deal reached in Kevin McCarthy office trespassing case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Superior Court judge entered into a court diversion agreement with a woman charged with trespassing after entering Kevin McCarthy's office on Jan. 11th, 2021.

The congressman's office was closed to the public due to COVID-19 rules.

According to court documents, Julie Solis entered McCarthy's Bakersfield office and refused to leave after being requested multiple times to do so. Solis also live streamed from inside the office, according to court documents.

Solis was later arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon offered diversion which allows Solis the opportunity to have the case dismissed without any trial or conviction if Solis completes Cannon's required terms required.