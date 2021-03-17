Doc Ervin named Superintendent of San Bernardino City Unified School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield City School District announces the appointment of Doc Ervin to Superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

Mr. Ervin joined BCSD as Superintendent in 2016.

“Doc has been a tremendous leader in moving our district forward, spearheading successful initiatives to help all of our students begin a successful path in life. He brought our motto: 'Where the Child Comes First' to reality, and has been a collaborative leader bringing together all of the various stakeholders affecting positive change for BCSD,” said Pamela Baugher, president of the Bakersfield City School District Board of Education.

"I am pleased to accept the position of Superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District as it provides me with an opportunity to further impact students in K-12 education on a larger scale. I will fondly remember my time at BCSD, especially time spent with those I worked alongside as we provided students with the best educational experience possible. I hope when people reflect on my leadership as Superintendent they will remember I always made decisions in the best interest of students,” said Doc Ervin.

Mr. Ervin will continue to serve as Superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District until June 30. His new position as Superintendent of SBCUSD begins effective July 1.