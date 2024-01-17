Documents unearth new details in Christmas parade crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Court documents obtained by 23ABC unearthed new details from the investigation following the crash that left three people seriously injured just before the Bakersfield Christmas Parade in December.

The report claims Alan Lewis Booth could not remember what had happened but also knew that it wasn't good.

When Office Aaron Sy asked Booth what the last thing he remembered, Booth said, "I was driving home. Something Bad happened, but I don't know what it," according to the report. Booth also told investigators that he had been drinking vodka and beer and stated he had "too much" to drink that day.

The documents state Booth's blood alcohol content was 3 times the legal limit.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Booth acting "drunk" and harassing parade attendees before the crash, according to the documents.

One eyewitness claimed he was harassing a food vendor and telling him to "go back where he came from" and to "speak English."

Witness accounts in the reports also claim they heard Booth's truck start, "tires screeching" and then saw Booth's truck "slingshot" out of the alley, hitting the parade attendees and striking the brick wall next to the fire station on 21st Street.

The report claims that Booth knew people were sitting behind him in lawn chairs, but didn't know what happened immediately after the crash.

The report claims Booth said, "If I really screwed up and went in reverse and backed into them, that's really bad."

Booth is facing four counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, two counts of driving under the influence causing injury and resisting arrest.

Booth is scheduled to be back in court on Monday, January 21st.

