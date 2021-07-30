Dog found in Maricopa Hills cave gets adopted

MARICOPA HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — An abandoned dog and her pups now have a new home thanks to the kindness of strangers.

23ABC viewer Wendy Mead sent pictures saying a dog was found in a cave in the Maricopa Hills. She was completely feral but that didn't stop one couple from Colorado from making the drive out to Kern County to meet and adopt the cave dog who is now called Pansy.

But the big twist here is the same couple had adopted who they believe to be Pansy's sister in 2020. That dog was found emaciated and dehydrated in the same area last year.

A DNA test is pending to see if the two cave pups are related.