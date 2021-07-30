Watch
Dog found in Maricopa Hills cave gets adopted

An abandoned dog and her pups now have a new home thanks to the kindness of strangers.
Cave Dog, July 27, 2021
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 11:59:59-04

MARICOPA HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — An abandoned dog and her pups now have a new home thanks to the kindness of strangers.

23ABC viewer Wendy Mead sent pictures saying a dog was found in a cave in the Maricopa Hills. She was completely feral but that didn't stop one couple from Colorado from making the drive out to Kern County to meet and adopt the cave dog who is now called Pansy.

But the big twist here is the same couple had adopted who they believe to be Pansy's sister in 2020. That dog was found emaciated and dehydrated in the same area last year.

A DNA test is pending to see if the two cave pups are related.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
