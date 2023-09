BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — They call themselves a cocktail lounge where everyone feels welcome and 23ABC's own Ava Kershner certainly did in this week's Doing Downtown. She tells us about the latest martini to enter the upcoming martini competition and where you can try it if you're feeling "foxy."

Silver Fox Starlite Lounge | DOING DOWNTOWN

Silver Fox Starlite Lounge

702 18th St, Bakersfield

(661) 447-4147

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: