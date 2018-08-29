Dollar General awards $30,000 in grants to California literacy programs.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded nearly $30,000 in grants to California schools and nonprofit organizations, including one here in Kern County. ShePower Leadership Academy in Bakersfield is on the list for a $3,000 grant.

Every year according to Dollar General, funds from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation are given to those in need within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General stores or distribution center.

The grants will provide financial support for teachers, libraries and literacy organizations throughout the 44 states that Dollar General serves. For a complete list visit: www.dgliteracy.org.

Since 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has helped more than 10 million people develop valuable reading skills and continue their education. According to Dollar General, the foundation was created in honor of J.L. Turner, the co-founder of Dollar General. Turner was functionally illiterate, and after his father passed, he left school at third-grade to help work on the family farm.

We believe that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to receive a basic education. It’s never too late to learn." -Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Grant applications for 2019 youth, summer, family and adult literacy programs will be available on January 2, 2019.