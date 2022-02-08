Dolores Huerta Foundation executive director receives James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award

(KERO) — Camila Chávez, Dolores Huerta Foundation Executive Director and co-founder, is one of six recipients of a 2022 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award.

The nonprofit's award gives a $250,000 grant to the person's organization to support their work. Chávez received the award "for strengthening underrepresented communities by inspiring and training the next generation of leaders."

“This year’s Leadership Award recipients are an incredible group of leaders that represent the best of our state,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a press release. “These Californians show exceptional community leadership and innovation. Exemplifying to all how we can solve some of our most pressing challenges.”

The foundation's awards recognize leaders who create solutions to improve the lives and opportunities of Californians.

"We train and engage everyday people who don’t realize that they have power to make the changes that they want to see in their own communities," said Chávez in a statement.

The other 2022 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award winners are:

Noha Aboelata, Founder and CEO of the Roots Community Health Center, for addressing the root causes of health disparities and improving outcomes for people impacted by systemic inequities.

DeVone Boggan, Founder and CEO of Advance Peace, for creating healthy, safe, and just communities by transforming the lives of individuals at the center of gun violence.

Serita Cox, Co-Founder and CEO of iFoster, for using technology to connect foster youth with resources, jobs, and support to become successful, independent adults.

Naindeep Singh, Executive Director of the Jakara Movement, for empowering Sikh youth to reimagine and improve their communities.