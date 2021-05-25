Dolores Huerta receives honorary doctorate from Yale University

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta was recognized Monday for her achievements and contributions with an honorary doctorate degree from Yale University.

Huerta was honored as an Honorary Doctorate of Laws by Yale University President Peter Salovery. Eight other people were recognized with doctorates as well.

"From the Fields to the state house you have united people in pursuit of justice. Your skills as an organizer are matched by the strength of your convictions that there is dignity in labor, that rights are worth fighting for and that people power is the strongest force on earth,” said President Salovery.

“This honorary doctorate honors workers who sustain society but are often not rewarded, recognized or respected. A formal education obligates one to serve workers and create a world of justice,” Huerta said.

Below is a list of the nine recipients honored by Yale University:

1. Dolores Huerta Doctor of Laws

2. Ava DeVernay Doctor of Fine Arts

3. Robert Farris Thompson Doctor of Humanities

4. Donald R. Hopkins Dr. of Medical Sciences

5. Stephen Colbert Doctor of humane letters

6. Daniel Todd Gilbert Doctor of Social Science

7. Judy Blume Doctor of letters

8. Nergis Mavalvala Doctor of Science

9. Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Doctor of Divinity (In Memoriam)