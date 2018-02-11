Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in southwest Bakersfield

Johana Restrepo
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two people were stabbed in southwest Bakersfield after a domestic dispute just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident took place near Vista Linda Way.

Bakersfield Police said two people were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries and are both expected to survive.

Police said they know the suspect who is involved and the investigation is ongoing.

