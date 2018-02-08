Dow Jones falls 500 points on Thursday

Associated Press
9:36 AM, Feb 8, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones industrial average closed above the 20,000 mark for the first time on January 25, 2017 in New York City. Solid earnings from major companies, including Boeing, led the morning rally. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt
Copyright Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) - NEW YORK (AP) - The Dow Jones industrial average tumbles again on Friday, falling 500 points, or 2 percent, as market losses mount.

Many stock market records were broken on Monday, as the Dow Jones dropped 1,597 points in one day.

This week, Stock markets around the world fell, driven by fears coming out of the U.S.

