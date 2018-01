The Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California will be opening its first-ever on-site brewery, as well as a tasting room, kitchen and outdoor beer garden in late 2018.

Ballast Point Brewery will offer cuisine-salads, small plates, flatbreads and entrees featuring local, sustainable and seasonal ingredients.

Ballast Point Brewery location will serve exclusive, limited-edition beers available only at Downtown Disney.

