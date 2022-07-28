BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There was an international gathering Wednesday morning in Central Bakersfield to mark the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended hostilities in the Korean War.

Dozens of veterans, family members, local officials, and dignitaries representing South Korea took part in the ceremony.

The names of the 67 local servicemen who died in the conflict were read and the Associated Veterans of Kern County provided a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps."

A representative from the Korean Consulate in Los Angeles was on hand to remember the sacrifice made by local service members and the friendship that was born in the aftermath.

More than 33,700 Americans were killed in three years during the Korean War.