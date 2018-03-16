Dr. Brown's Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders recalled due to choking hazard

Natalie Tarangioli
3:01 PM, Mar 16, 2018
13 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than half a million pacifier and teether holders have been recalled this week due to a choking hazard.

Handi-Craft has recalled Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier and teether holders. The product's snap can detach the pacifier's ribbon, which can be a choking hazard.

590,000 units were recalled in total, 10,500 of which were sold in Canada.

The holders were sold in eight styles: 

- Giraffe

- Zebra

- Turtle

- Reindeer (special holiday edition)

- Frog (special holiday edition)

- Spring Bunny (special holiday edition)

- Deer

- Bunny

 

Only those with the following lot codes are included in the recall (the codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder):

  • RICH0615
  • RICH0715
  • RICH0815
  • RICH1215
  • RICH0516
  • RICH0616
  • RICH0716
  • RICH1116
  • RICH1016
  • RICH0916
  • RICH1216
  • RICH0317
  • RICH0417
  • RICH0517
  • RICH0617
  • RICH0717
  • RICH0817

The pacifiers and teether holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and various stores nationwide from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.

Consumer are urged to immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft at (833) 224-7674 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or on their website for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.

