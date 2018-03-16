Dr. Brown's Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders recalled due to choking hazard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than half a million pacifier and teether holders have been recalled this week due to a choking hazard.
Handi-Craft has recalled Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier and teether holders. The product's snap can detach the pacifier's ribbon, which can be a choking hazard.
590,000 units were recalled in total, 10,500 of which were sold in Canada.
The holders were sold in eight styles:
- Giraffe
- Zebra
- Turtle
- Reindeer (special holiday edition)
- Frog (special holiday edition)
- Spring Bunny (special holiday edition)
- Deer
- Bunny
Only those with the following lot codes are included in the recall (the codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder):
RICH0615
RICH0715
RICH0815
RICH1215
RICH0516
RICH0616
RICH0716
RICH1116
RICH1016
RICH0916
RICH1216
RICH0317
RICH0417
RICH0517
RICH0617
RICH0717
RICH0817
The pacifiers and teether holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and various stores nationwide from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.
Consumer are urged to immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft at (833) 224-7674 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or on their website for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.