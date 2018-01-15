Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Several groups around Kern County are hosting events Monday, January 15 to remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

8:30am - The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Awards Breakfast:

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

1000 South Owens Street

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Awards Breakfast is an annual event where distinguished community members are honored and awarded certificates for their outstanding community service by following the legacy of Dr. King. These honored community members were chosen by the Committee because of their continued promotion of economic advancement in Kern County by focusing on empowering people within our community.



10:00am - Community Clean-Up:

David Head Center - Lamont

The volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. at the David Head Center where volunteers will be designated graffiti-removal and trash pick-up areas of Hilltop, Lamont, and Weedpatch.

Lunch will be provided by AmeriCorps from noon - 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers will then meet at Lamont Park to do the final clean-up and debrief on the day.

