Dream Builder Team helps find homes for Marley's Mutts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Sunday morning high school students in the Jim Burke Education Foundation held a community service project to help reduce dog over population in Kern County.

The Aera Energy LLC Dream Builder Team is a group comprised of eight selected high school students from Kern County with a mission to create and be community leaders.

This year the group decided to center their public service project around dogs in need of homes and the over population problem.

"We've gone to elementary schools and done presentations about how to be responsible dog owner and what it looks like to be a member of society and to take care of the pets in our community. Then we also held donation drives at these elementary schools and some of our local high schools," Dream Builder Team member Liane McQueen said.

Students partnered with the non-profit organization Marley’s Mutts to carry out their mission. Students used the acronym S.T.A.N.D. to name their mission. It stood for spaying, teaching, adopting, neutering and donating.

All of this was in an effort to educate the community, find forever homes for stray dogs and to create more responsible pet owners.

Local supporters who showed up donated dry dog food, blankets and towels for dog shelters in Kern County as well.