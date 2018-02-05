Dress for Success winter clearance sale running from Tuesday, February 6 to Friday February 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dress For Success Bakersfield is holding their winter clearance sale Tuesday February 6 to Friday February 9 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You will find gently used name brand clothing, shoes and accessories for $1, $5, $10, and $20.

All the proceeds support their Suiting Program, Career Center, and EmPower Programs for Women in Kern County.

Dress For Success will also hold an special evening sale February 8 until 8:00 p.m.