Drive-thru flu vaccines in Bakersfield on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health is hosting two free drive-thru flu vaccine clinics in Bakersfield in September.

The first will happen on Saturday, September 17th near Mercy Hospital Downtown, in the parking lot at 16th and D Streets in Bakersfield.

The vaccine clinic will run from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.

The second drive-thru flu vaccine clinic will happen one week later, on Saturday September 21st near Memorial Hospital, in the Ronald McDonald House parking lot on the east side of the hospital building.

This clinic will run from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents must be 18 years or older to participate in the drive-through vaccine clinic.

To help ensure everyone’s safety during the vaccine clinic, Dignity Health is asking people to follow pandemic protocols and wear a mask, and only bring people who are going to be vaccinated themselves.

Anyone who knows or suspects they have covid should not attend the clinic. The flu vaccine will not be administered to people with a suspected or confirmed covid-19 infection, even if they have no symptoms.